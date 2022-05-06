Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
HST opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.