Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

HST opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

