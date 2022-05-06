Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huaneng Power International presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of HNP opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
