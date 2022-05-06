Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huaneng Power International presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HNP opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter valued at $348,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

