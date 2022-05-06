HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS traded up $25.39 on Friday, reaching $366.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,440. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $333.71 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,164,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.