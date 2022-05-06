Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $487.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.28.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $430.66. 777,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,973. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.14. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.