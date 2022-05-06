Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.38% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $103,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.40. 7,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

