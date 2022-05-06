Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.02 million.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,781. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,063,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

