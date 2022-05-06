Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Hits $50.21 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and approximately $619,833.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00016207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,652,443 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

