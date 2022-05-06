IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $167.92 Average PT from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,505,000 after buying an additional 238,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

