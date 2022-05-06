IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAG. Raymond James lowered IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 410,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,223. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

