IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

