ICF International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

