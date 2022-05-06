IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading 2.4% Higher

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 9,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 339,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.23. The company has a market cap of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.
IDE Group Company Profile (LON:IDE)
