IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

IES stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,815. IES has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.71%.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IES by 449.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IES by 343.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

