IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.93

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.93 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.77). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 587,873 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £59.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.