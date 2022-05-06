IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $62.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,858. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

