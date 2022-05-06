Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

ILMN stock traded down $42.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. 3,550,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 52-week low of $239.03 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average is $359.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

