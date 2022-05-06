IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Given New €133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €128.00 ($134.74) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IMCD stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Get IMCD alerts:

About IMCD (Get Rating)

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.