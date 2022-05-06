IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 6.6%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.41. 100,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 50,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

