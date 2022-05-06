Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $8.74 on Friday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,797. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,184.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $567,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,248. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.