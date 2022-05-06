India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 161,739 shares traded.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,219.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,867 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,579,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

