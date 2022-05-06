Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Up 3.2%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.33 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.33 ($0.74). 22,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 59,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.39. The company has a market capitalization of £50.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

In other news, insider Guy Mitchell purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,968 ($6,206.12).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

