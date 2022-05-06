Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury Sells 21,607 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INFN stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

