Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

INFN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 269,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 66,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

