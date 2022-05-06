Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.