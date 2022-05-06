Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IR stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. 112,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

