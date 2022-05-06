Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Up to $24.09

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $26.52. Inogen shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 250.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

