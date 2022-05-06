Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Buys £19,250 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson purchased 25,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($24,047.47).

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 76.10 ($0.95) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.60. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.44).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

