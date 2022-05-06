Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Buys £19,250 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson purchased 25,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($24,047.47).
Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 76.10 ($0.95) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.60. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.
About Breedon Group (Get Rating)
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
