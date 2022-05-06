Insider Buying: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Acquires $104,499.50 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETWO stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

ETWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

