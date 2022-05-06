Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases $19,162.50 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director David Z. Paull bought 1,250 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $19,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $715,405.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

