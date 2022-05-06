Insider Buying: Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Acquires A$10,804.05 in Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$10,804.05 ($7,608.49).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Generation Investment alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 7,665 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$10,186.79 ($7,173.79).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,047 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$13,362.51 ($9,410.22).

On Thursday, April 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,569 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$31,582.46 ($22,241.17).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 54,766 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$73,276.91 ($51,603.46).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.