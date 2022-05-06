Insider Buying: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Acquires 366 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) Director Michonne R. Ascuaga acquired 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $13,465.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,076.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

