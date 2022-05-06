Insider Buying: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Buys 491 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RRBI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 32.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRBI shares. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Red River Bancshares (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.