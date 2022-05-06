Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys $4,267,000.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,734,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,339,645.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

Shares of SXT opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,131,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

