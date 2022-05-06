Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $16,252.92 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $16,252.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,742 shares in the company, valued at $304,369.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

