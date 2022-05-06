Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

