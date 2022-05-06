Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 391,989 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 19.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 18.59 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of 27.03 and a 200-day moving average of 29.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

