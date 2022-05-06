Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells $45,075.38 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $45,075.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jung Jennifer Fall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,524.00.

FNKO opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

