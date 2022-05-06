Insider Selling: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Sells 22,800 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$239,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,541,019.

WCP stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,844. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.75.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

