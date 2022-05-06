Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) SVP Sells $73,580.00 in Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,040.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

