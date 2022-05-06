Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IBP opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

