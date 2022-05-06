Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 12.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) shares were down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $357.00 to $345.00. The company traded as low as $195.50 and last traded at $199.10. Approximately 8,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 383,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

