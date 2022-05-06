Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. 3,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 96,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

