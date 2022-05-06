Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.10

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

IAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

