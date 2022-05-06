Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 6.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. 345,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,105,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

