Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Shares Down 3.5%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35. 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,885 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.