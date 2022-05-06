International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Increased to SEK 145 by Analysts at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from SEK 114 to SEK 145 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

International Petroleum stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

