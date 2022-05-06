Internet of People 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

