Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,702.71 ($71.24).

A number of analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.46) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.33) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.37), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($484,465.68).

ITRK traded down GBX 132.50 ($1.66) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,029.50 ($62.83). 501,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,262.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,703 ($58.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,202 ($77.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.89) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

