Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $3,157.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,236.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IKTSY. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($82.50) to GBX 6,236 ($77.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $61.67. 10,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $86.46.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.