Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.36. 16,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,509. The firm has a market cap of $903.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

